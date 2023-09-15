Native tree planting re-connects whakapapa and whenua

Friday, 15 September, 2023 - 09:08

Children singing waiata while planting native trees in the remote area of Ruatangata, Matawaia highlighted the voices of many generations connected to the whenua. Ngati Hine Forestry Trust held a Ra Whakato Rakau (tree planting day) late last month as part of the kaupapa - He Ringa Ahuwhenua, He Hanga Mahi. Puna Matauranga Kaitautoko for the kaupapa, Hineamaru Ropati said, "With the support of Te Waka Kai Ora, we are applying the six principles of Hua Parakore for this kaupapa: Whakapapa, wairua, mana, maramatanga, te ao turoa and mauri. Hua Parakore is Te Waka Kai Ora korowai for an indigenous framework of excellence for Mahinga Kai. For this kaupapa we look to adapt this approach to a ngahere context with Mahinga Ngahere and Rakau Atua."

The kaupapa will develop a transition strategy of restoring the land to native forest, currently in pine. It looks to regenerate rakau Maori through rangahau and research, wananga and native forestry trial sites. The planting day followed on from wananga and hui held at Matawaia and Motatau marae earlier in the year and in 2022. Over a hundred people gathered to plant hundreds of native trees as part of the native forestry trial sites. The day included korero tuku iho and a demonstration from Peter Prime, Kaupapa Project Manager, that focussed on different tuakana and teina tree species and how to space and plant for optimum growth.

Attendees included children from local kohanga reo, kura and connected whanau. The kaupapa team were pleased to be supported on the day by Te Papa Pa Orooro, from Nga Tangariki o Ngati Hine. Te Papa Pa Orooro having recently won the Northland Regional Council top ‘Environmental action in water quality improvement’ award for their work in wetland and riparian restoration.

While the focus of the day was planting native trees, ten symbolic fruit trees were also planted. This was to acknowledge the purakau and korero tuku iho shared in past wananga. The area was known by many local whanau for its fruit orchards with generations stopping in when traveling past. Many attendees asked to be included in future planting days. They saw the day as reconnecting the people to their whakapapa and whenua. He Whenua Hua, He Tangata Ora is a key outcome the kaupapa seeks to achieve where the land and people prosper. With local kohanga reo and kura attending it was warming for the kaupapa project team to know that as the tamariki grow, they will see the ngahere they planted grow with them.

He Ringa Ahuwhenua, He Hanga mahi kaupapa started in October 2021. It is a Ngati Hine matauranga led kaupapa that is supported by Scion (A Crown Research Forestry Institute). A learning trial site at Pukenehunehu in Matawaia was established in 2022 and the Ruatangata site is part of four further trial sites identified for planting in 2023 and 2024.

He Ringa Ahuwhenua, He Hanga Mahi came from a consistent narrative from shareholders being a shift from dominant pine trees to a mosaic quilt - te kuira approach with native trees dominating. The One Billion Trees (1BT); Te Uru RÄkau - New Zealand Forest Service policy provided an opportunity to conduct this project and acknowledged matauranga Maori and kaupapa Maori approaches as a priority to planting.