Inaugural Aotearoa Hydrogen Award winners announced

Two outstanding individuals and four of New Zealand’s most innovative and progressive organisations took home intricately carved winners trophies (taonga) from the inaugural Aotearoa Hydrogen Awards.

Dr Linda Wright, CEO of the New Zealand Hydrogen Council, says the winners reflect the innovation and commitment of industry to decarbonising New Zealand’s economy.

Emirates Team New Zealand won the Innovation Excellence Award for Chase Zero, its hydrogen powered foiling chase boat. Kevin Shoebridge, COO of Emirates Team New Zealand in accepting the award via video link from Spain said "Emirates Team New Zealand are very proud of this award, of the team and the impact Chase Zero is making around the world. It's going to be fantastic to see no less than nine hydrogen powered chase boats in operation at next year's America's Cup here in Barcelona," he said.

The Industry Impact Award was won by Halcyon Power who delivered and commenced operation of New Zealand’s 1st MW-class green hydrogen production plant, using geothermal derived electricity. The deployment was achieved in collaboration with Tuaropaki Trust and Obayashi Corporation.

H.W. Richardson Group (HWR) took home the Hydrogen Transport Award after launching New Zealand’s first dual-fuel truck able to run on both diesel and hydrogen. This truck will be joined by nine others and a network of hydrogen refuelling stations throughout New Zealand, leading the way with ground-breaking green hydrogen as an alternative fuel solution.

The Our People Award was won by Tuaropaki Trust, with its investment in hydrogen production as part of its commitment to its five guiding principles, which includes building the capability of its people through support and encouragement, and retention of land as a resource that sustains.

Future Hydrogen Leader Award, one of only two personal awards, was won by Dr. Ijas Mohsin for his research in the field of converting solar energy into hydrogen. Dr. Mohsin specifically studied the ways in which metallic nanostructures absorb light, showing how this absorption and subsequent light-inducted production of hydrogen could be made more efficient, and at a lower cost.

The Person of the Year Award was won by Sir Stephen Tindall who has shown considerable personal commitment to supporting the development of a hydrogen industry in New Zealand. Sir Stephen has invested in multiple companies to advance hydrogen infrastructure and technology, supported the Hydrogen Council for three years, and been an advocate for hydrogen both in New Zealand and internationally.

Linda Wright says the taonga celebrating each award was intricately carved by the Sands Carving Studio in Hamilton. "There is a korero behind each of the carvings but I love what carver Malcolm Cox explained in Te Reo, Te iti pounamu te nui korero, which means while the gift is small the message is profound. I would like to congratulate all of the winners of the awards, their commitment to New Zealand’s decarbonisation is profound and I look forward to celebrating further success at next year’s awards as the hydrogen industry in New Zealand continues to evolve and makes its impact felt around the world."