Caution urged with controlled burns - FENZ

Friday, 15 September, 2023 - 15:33

Fire and Emergency is urging people to remain vigilant when they’re burning off paddocks and vegetation with high winds forecast across the country this weekend.

On Thursday alone, a helicopter was needed to fight an out of control burn near Cheviot, Canterbury, while in Clutha, Otago, a vegetation fire was started by a reignited burn.

A restricted fire season has already been declared for the Upper Waitaki and Central fire zones of Otago, with fire permits suspended for those areas until Sunday at 8am due to very high fire danger.

In the last 30 days in Hawke’s Bay, there have been 13 fires caused by controlled or previous burns.

Earlier this week in Canterbury, a controlled burn spread to a boundary hedge and then set fire to the roof of a house.

There have also been fires started by controlled or previous burns in Southland and Mid-South Canterbury recently.

Fire and Emergency acting Service Delivery Wildfire Manager Rachael Thorp says people should exercise caution when completing a burn.

"Ensure you check the weather conditions before you burn and if you’re in any doubt, then hold off until more favourable conditions are present.

"If you’ve already completed a burn, we urge you to continue to check it as the chance of reignition is high.

"It’s important to remember burying embers under dirt may not extinguish the fire. Especially with the high winds predicted this weekend, this can disturb the soil, pick the embers up and carry them in the win to other ignition sources.

People should also exercise caution when lighting any bonfires or rubbish fires. Check the weather and don’t burn if the conditions are windy or hot.

While fire season changes are yet to take place for most of the country, people should not allow an open fire season to make them complacent, Rachael Thorp says.

"Every fire comes with risk. For fire safety tips, and to check the fire danger in your area, go to www.checkitsalright.nz."