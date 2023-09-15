Salvation Army Medical Centre opening

Friday, 15 September, 2023 - 16:04

The Salvation Army is excited to announce the opening of its first medical centre in New Zealand. This will take place on Monday 18 September at 691a Mount Albert Road, Royal Oak, Auckland. ‘Hauora Service-Health Care for All’, aims to provide a comprehensive primary care service focused on achieving health equity for all people, particularly people who live with and experience mental health and addiction challenges. The medical centre will be open to the public and anyone looking for quality, holistic healthcare at an affordable price.

National Director, Lt-Colonel Rod Carey says, "We recognise that many individuals face challenges in accessing professional healthcare. We provide a service that specifically meets the needs of tÄngata whai ora, ensuring that nobody is left behind."

The main priority of our new medical centre is a person’s overall wellbeing. Hauora refers to a holistic approach to healthcare that incorporates the overall health of an individual. By embracing the concept of hauora in our general practice, we can provide comprehensive and patient-centred care that goes beyond treating just the physical, to include social, mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing.

The Salvation Army Addictions, Supportive Housing and Reintegration Services (ASARS) currently provides healthcare services to tÄngata whai ora (clients), through a combination of employed nurses and outsourced services, including general practitioners. Two years ago, a working group was established to develop a greater understanding of the current state of the primary healthcare market, the needs of tÄngata whai ora, and explore domestic and global case studies. This has shaped the strategic aspiration for our fit-for-purpose health service.

We are pleased to have secured the services of a team of qualified and experienced doctors, nurse practitioners and nurses who share our vision and are looking forward to serving the community.

We are committed to the Hauora Service being both financially and operationally sustainable so that we can deliver this ongoing positive impact in providing health care.

Hauora Services is enrolling new patients, who are looking for a health service that offers compassionate, affordable and inclusive healthcare for you and your whÄnau.