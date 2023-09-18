Murihiku Southland Climate Change Perceptions Community Survey launched

Monday, 18 September, 2023 - 14:00

We’re keen to get people’s thoughts on climate change and its impacts in Murihiku Southland.

Environment Southland general manager strategy, science and engagement Rachael Millar said the Murihiku Southland Climate Change Perceptions Community Survey was available for anyone in the region to take part in - and encouraged everyone to have their say on what was one of the biggest environmental challenges we face.

It has been designed to help give the council and the community a better sense of people’s thinking around climate change, she said.

"We’re interested in people’s perceptions around how climate change is affecting them and their communities in Murihiku Southland. There’s questions around awareness, and how well informed people feel they are about the issues," she said.

A Southland Climate Change Impact Assessment prepared in 2018 found that in Southland, over time, we are likely to experience warmer weather all year round, summers will have more dry days and there will be extended periods of relatively higher temperatures. Average annual rainfall is projected to increase, mostly in winter and spring, and is likely to occur in more intense events. Coastal flooding will increase steadily with increasing incidents of tidal flooding even on fine days.

A wide range of scientific modelling work was underway to update and understand the regional situation in relation to climate change, Rachael Millar said.

Environment Southland is working collaboratively with mana whenua and the three other Southland councils to develop a regional response to climate change. The survey results will help shape the development and implementation of Environment Southland’s climate change work programmes, she said.

The survey takes 5-10 minutes to complete and responses are confidential. Everyone who completes the survey is eligible to go into the draw for one of 10 $50 Prezzy Cards. The survey is open until 16 October.

The survey can be found on the Environment Southland website, and at: https://tinyurl.com/3yp7e888 or scan the QR code:

For further information contact the communications team on 0800 76 88 45.