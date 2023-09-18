Waikato is full of options for World Car Free Day - Waikato Regional Council

Monday, 18 September, 2023 - 18:29

World Car Free Day returns around the globe this Friday, 22 September and Waikato locals have plenty of options to join in and enjoy the advantages of car-free travel, like cleaner air and the health benefits of walking and cycling.

Thousands of locals travel car free already.

Over the last six months, the Waikato public transport network carried an average of 10,690 passengers each day, taking the equivalent of around 6200 daily vehicle trips off our roads in the process. And around two-thirds of Te Huia passenger rail trips offset emissions by having 55 passengers or more.

Waikato Regional Council’s public transport network has the capacity to carry more people. Some Hamilton residents may not realise that their urban network covers 92.5 per cent of the city area, meaning residents need to walk less than 500 metres to their nearest bus stop.

But the city network is only part of the story. Waikato public transport covers approximately 730 kilometres of road outside of Hamilton, with routes reaching as far as Pukekohe, Paeroa, Thames, Matamata, TÅ«rangi, Taumarunui and Raglan.

Waikato Regional Council’s public transport staff want more people to try car-free travel, so they will be at the World Car Free Day Festival on Thursday, 21 September in Hamilton’s Garden Place from 11am to 1pm talking to people about their transport options and giving away free passes on several services. There are also five double passes for return trips on Te Huia up for grabs through the Te Huia Facebook page.

The regional council also invites passengers to join the BUSIT Big Brekky at the Hamilton Transport Centre where staff will be giving away food and complimentary tickets to passengers from around 8am.

Waikato regional councillor and Deputy Chair of the Future Proof Public Transport Subcommittee Angela Strange says the network is continually evolving to meet transport needs and World Car Free Day is a great opportunity for people to find options that work for them.

"People travelling to or from Hamilton CBD on Friday and Saturday nights might be surprised to know they can access a $2 on-demand service called ‘Flex’, which is a safe, convenient and cost-effective way to leave your car at home and enjoy all the activities the city has to offer."

Until Friday, 6 October, people can also complete the Flex survey on the BUSIT website, Facebook and Instagram and go in the draw to win $400 worth of entertainment vouchers for local businesses in and around Hamilton.