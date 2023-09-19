Artists invited to submit works for Puke Ariki’s Home Work exhibition - NPDC

Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 - 11:02

NPDC’s Puke Ariki museum is inviting Taranaki’s local artists to submit a recent artwork inspired by Taranaki maunga for its exhibition Home Work Maunga Auaha: Taranaki Art 2024.

This is the fourth Home Work exhibition hosted by the museum, with this year’s show celebrating the art our region is known for and the maunga we live beneath that permeates our way of life in a way that is unique to Taranaki. Home Work acknowledges the vital role art plays in forming a vibrant community by championing established and emerging local talent. "Puke Ariki Museum sees about 9,000 visitors every month so this is an incredible opportunity for local artists, regardless of experience, to have their work on display," says Museum Manager Dyane Hosler.

"We’re excited to see the entries we receive this time around. The creativity in Taranaki is as strong as ever, and this is just one of the ways Puke Ariki is demonstrating its ongoing commitment to support local artists."

Works can be in any medium with a panel of judges making the final selection for the exhibition, without knowing who the artists are. Previous judges included renowned artists NgÄhina Hohaia and Reuben Paterson.

Artists must but be 18 years or over, live in Taranaki and the work should have been produced in 2021 or later.

For more information and to submit online, go to pukeariki.com. Submissions close 1 December 2023.

The exhibition will be in the Museum’s temporary gallery 6 July-10 November 2024. You can explore Home Work 2020’s virtual tour here: Home Work Taranaki Art 2020 Virtual Tour (npdc.govt.nz)