Nga Manu Korero National Speech Competition 2023

Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 - 12:19

The NgÄ Manu KÅrero National Speech Competition, a prestigious platform for young orators from all corners of Aotearoa to voice their thoughts on vital topics, returns to Dunedin in 2023. It is regarded as the most significant event on the MÄori education calendar for nurturing the oratory skills of rangatahi. This year, the event promises to highlight the powerful role of te reo MÄori in the lives of our youth and showcase their passionate commitment to addressing critical issues.

Te Whakataetae Ä-Motu mÅ NgÄ Manu KÅrero 2023 ki ÅtÄkou will be held over two days from Wednesday the 20th to Thursday the 21st of September at the Edgar Centre in Dunedin. The prize giving will be held on the 21st of September.

The speech contests are intended to encourage the development of skills and confidence of MÄori students in spoken English and te reo MÄori. All secondary schools are invited to participate in this wonderful event, noting that the MÄori section is open to all students as part of a strategy to support everyone to learn and to speak in te reo MÄori.

Young orators, representing their respective regions from around the motu, will speak on topics that matter most to them. The competition not only nurtures their public speaking skills but also provides a unique platform for them to express their views on issues affecting them and their communities.

Mana whenua representative and former national finalist, Kiringaua Cassidy says, "This kaupapa is the best way for rakatahi MÄori to have our say and make sure our opinions are heard. We know that this competition grows leaders, it assures that the potential within young MÄori people is taken seriously by our communities. We are very lucky to host this kaupapa once again."

Kotahi Mano KÄika Manager at Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄi Tahu, Paulette Tamati-Elliffe has been an advocate for the revitalisation of te reo MÄori in the home. For over twenty years, Paulette and her partner Komene have been on the journey of raising their own tamariki in te reo MÄori as the language of the home. They are the lead organisers for this year’s event. Both are now proud grandparents to a new generation of te reo speaking mokopuna.

Paulette says, "This event is a fantastic opportunity not only for rakatahi but for our wider community. Bringing together the best young speakers from across the motu, alongside a prestigious panel of judges who are some of our most inspiring leaders within te ao MÄori today is an absolute privilege. We are honoured and very excited to be hosting this year’s national contest.

This year's NgÄ Manu KÅrero National Speech Competition promises to be an inspiring showcase of the vibrancy of te reo MÄori and the passion of our young orators. It is an opportunity for everyone to witness the power of language and the determination of our rangatahi to address pressing issues while preserving our cultural heritage.