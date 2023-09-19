Richmond campus ‘abuzz’ with new programme

Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 - 13:27

The new Level 2 New Zealand Certificate in Primary Industry Skills - Apiculture programme sits alongside specialised apiculture courses available at NMIT Te PÅ«kenga. It is designed for anyone curious about the industry and keen to gain useful general knowledge.

Richmond’s apiculture tutor Scott Williamson is an experienced beekeeper and keen to share his knowledge with others in the community.

"This programme gives people a taste of beekeeping coupled with the skills they need to be part of the commercial bee keeping industry," he says.

Scott is an experienced tutor, teaching both beekeeping and other related subjects for more than 10 years.

"I love meeting fresh new beekeepers and getting them started right on their bee keeping journey," Scott says.

Whether you’re interested in a career in apiculture or thinking about having a hive in your backyard, the programme will give you valuable insight into the health and safety aspects, beehive construction, understanding bee biology and the legal requirements for owning bees and producing honey.

"Anyone can have up to two hives, as long as they are managed well and not a nuisance to neighbours or the public," Scott says.

This apiculture programme, which is fees free, is running in both the Marlborough and Richmond campuses from 30 September 2023. Students will attend an on-campus workshop every second Saturday and an online class on alternate weekends.