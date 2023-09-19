Horowhenua job expo to lead rangatahi to their future pathways

Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 - 13:33

An upcoming job expo will help young people in Horowhenua find their dream careers.

Future Pathways, which will be held at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō between 10am and 2.30pm on Thursday 12 October, will connect rangatahi with employers, training providers and social services to help them plan their futures.

There will be more than forty interactive stalls at Future Pathways to give young people a taste of some of the careers available, information on training and qualifications needed to get a job in their desired field, and a chance to meet and greet potential future employers.

Future Pathways is funded by Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) Community Employment Programme, a nationwide partnership between Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD). MTFJ focuses on connecting young people in rural and provincial Aotearoa with suitable training, employment and mentoring opportunities and helps remove any barriers to employment or training while providing a platform for job creation.

The expo will be a one-stop shop for rangatahi to get excited and inspired by a range of jobs which could be available to them.

Horowhenua Mayors Taskforce for Jobs Lead Julia Atkins says, "Future Pathways is not like job expos of the past. Interactive stalls will have engaging challenges, simulators and virtual reality gear to learn more about different career options as young people learn about the different study options available to get them on the path to their dream careers."

Choosing a career is a big decision. Realising that people like to work in different ways, Future Pathways will have information on careers for those who want a physically active job, those who prefer working with people, in an office, or those who are still figuring out which field they would like to enter.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, "There is a lot of opportunity in Horowhenua to enjoy an exciting and satisfying career, and to find great work/life balance. With our current and projected growth, it is an exciting time to be entering the work force. There will be further jobs available in more sectors and new experiences to be had. Future Pathways will inspire young people to find jobs that they are already dreaming about, or to think about options they have not considered before".

Future Pathways is brought to Horowhenua by Horowhenua District Council, Mayors Taskforce for Jobs, Ministry of Social Development and other community partners.