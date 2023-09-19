KMR to focus on soil conservation

Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 - 15:29

Aotearoa's largest harbour restoration project, the Kaipara Moana Remediation (KMR) programme, is expanding its efforts by partnering with landowners to tackle erosion across the landscape.

KMR leader Justine Daw says in the first 18 months of operation KMR co-funding has largely focused on fencing and planting projects near waterways, with an expansion this winter into planting of erodible hill slopes.

"To achieve our goal of halving sediment into the Kaipara Moana over the long term, we need to support a wider set of sediment-reduction activities," says Justine.

"On the back of expert advice and cultural inputs, the programme will now support a broader kete of activities to help us have an even more positive impact on the environment.

"Our team has recently extended the projects that KMR can co-fund from waterway-adjacent fencing and planting of native trees and grasses to also include work on erodible hillslopes. This will include co-funding for native forest planting and assisted native regeneration, protection of existing native forests, and support for the establishment of poplar poles and some selected exotic species that are demonstrated to help stabilise moving hillsides."

Justine says KMR is calling for Expressions of Interest to identify landowners who want to take action across the 6,000km2 Kaipara Moana catchment spanning both Auckland and Northland regions.

The new opportunities for landowners to take better care of their land and waterways will be rolled out through the remainder of 2023 and beyond.

"KMR welcomes expressions of interest at any time from landowners wanting to protect and restore their wetlands, rivers and streams, or establish native plants along waterways or on erodible hill slopes. We are asking landowners to make an expression of interest to KMR by 13 November if they are interested planting exotic species on eroding hillsides. And for those interested in poplar poles to stabilise steep or moving land in the hill country, we would like to hear from landowners before 31 March 2024 if they wish to plant in winter 2024. This is part of our ongoing support for landowners across the catchment, including those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and other adverse weather events."

"It is really important to us that landowners throughout the Kaipara Moana catchment understand the sediment reduction options that KMR can co-fund and can access the support they need to reduce erosion, in a way that fits their aspirations. This may require a farm system perspective, forestry best practice, or simply having easy access to funding," says Justine.

KMR recently reached a milestone of one million native trees planted or contracted to go in the ground this winter over an area of more than 260 hectares - an outstanding achievement in just 18 months.

KMR is now working with over one third of the estimated 1,500 pastoral landowners in the Kaipara Moana catchment.

So far, more than 97,000 hectares of land are now managed under recognised KMR Sediment Reduction Plans, with over 470 Plans developed with landowners.

In total, over $10.8m of sediment reduction projects have been completed or are underway and more than 510km of fencing has been completed or contracted - the same distance as Auckland to Rotorua and back.

Kaipara Moana Remediation (KMR) invests in projects to reduce sediment run-off into the Kaipara Harbour. Funded by the Jobs for Nature initiative, KMR is a collaboration between the Ministry for the Environment, Kaipara Uri, Northland Regional Council and Auckland Council.

For more information, or to ask about how KMR’s funding could support you to retire and plant on erosion-prone hillsides, email hono@kmr.org.nz.