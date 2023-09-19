Second Hand Sunday event to help re-home unwanted goods - Clutha District Council

Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 - 15:37

Clutha residents are encouraged to take part in the Second hand Sunday event to help re-home unwanted household goods.

On Sunday 1 October 2023 9am-12pm people can put their unwanted items out on their driveway for others to collect.

Waste Education Officer Scott Martin said the free event works like a garage sale, but no money changes hands.

"In essence it is a giant community street swap - if you're planning a spring clean now is the time to do it," Mr Martin said.

He said it gave people the opportunity to give away their unwanted stuff instead of paying to throw it in the district’s landfills.

People wanting to take part in the event are asked to register their address with Council before Thursday 28 September.

This gives Council the opportunity to advertise the list of addresses so people know where to look.

Prior to the event gather the items you want to give away and identify a suitable site on your property boundary - e.g. driveway or near your letter box.

On Sunday 1 October from 9am onwards, display the Second Hand Sunday poster, available from Council’s website, on your letter box and place items out for collection.

Council asks that any unwanted items, not collected by 5pm on the day, be removed.

"If left outside for extended periods could see people in breach of a bylaw."

For more information and to register your address got to www.cluthadc.govt.nz/second-hand-sunday