Three finalist berths for Taupo District in Beautiful Awards 2023 - Taupo DC

Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 - 17:58

Locals and visitors know just how beautiful TaupÅ’s new lakefront space, Te Ätea, is.

Now the Keep New Zealand Beautiful judges have joined the fan club, selecting Te Ätea as one of the finalists for Kiwis’ Choice Awards in the 2023 Beautiful Awards.

In addition, TÅ«rangi was named a finalist in the Most Beautiful Small Town category and TaupÅ made the finals of Most Beautiful Large Town.

The new Te Ätea lakefront community space connects locals and visitors to the whenua, the lake and the stories of the TaupÅ District. It was a crucial part of the three-year TaupÅ Town Centre Transformation project which diverted traffic around TaupÅ’s town centre to make it less car-focused and improve connections to the lake, marina and Tongariro Domain. This work also removed the busy road that connected Tongariro Street to Lake Terrace.

This stretch of the former State Highway One has now become Te Ätea, turning traffic lanes into a pedestrian precinct with green spaces, carved pou, water features and al fresco dining, all with stunning lake views.

The central pou was carved from an ancient tÅtara log that had fallen in Pureora Forest and is named Pou-Aio-Nuku Aio-Rangi (The Balance of Heaven and Earth). The name refers to the symmetry or equilibrium of the peace that exists between the heavens above and earth below, while the surrounding pou represent the waterways that feed into Lake TaupÅ and tie the rohe together. Four pou around the outside signify NgÄ Hau e WhÄ, the people of the four winds, welcoming all to the space.

TaupÅ District Council project manager Travis Delich, who oversaw the redevelopment of the lakefront, says the mana whenua feaures in Te Ätea were a collaboration between the project team and hapÅ« with local master carver Delani Brown and artist Kingi Pitiroi.

"We all learned so much working with Delani and Kingi and having that iwi lens gave us the confidence to be bold in creating Te Ätea," Mr Delich says.

"Now that it’s completed, seeing people enjoying the space and connecting with the features in it really is a thrill. My favourite is seeing school children down there exploring and learning, but it’s also been embraced by visitors and locals.

"It’s been an honour and a privilege to be part of creating such a special place for our town and we’re absolutely over the moon that it’s been selected as a finalist in the Beautiful Awards this year."

At the southern end of the lake, TÅ«rangi was named a finalist in the Most Beautiful Small Town category for its street revitalisation project, community planting events, new papa tÄkaro (playground) and sports facility, artistic projects and Mana Whakahono-a-Rohe partnership between local hapÅ« NgÄti TÅ«rangitukua and TaupÅ District Council. TÅ«rangi and Arrowtown are the two finalists in this category.

TaupÅ has followed up its 2021 Most Beautiful Large Town award with another finalist spot, with WhakatÄne named the other finalist in this year’s Most Beautiful Large Town category. This year’s award entry focused on the efforts being made by locals, visitors and council to prevent litter and minimise waste, along with the town’s beautiful new Te Ätea space on the lakefront.

Winners and recipients of the Beautiful Awards 2023 will be announced at Parliament House on 9 November.