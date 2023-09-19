IATA Announces 'First Safety Leadership Charter Signatories'

Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 - 20:53

19 September 2023 (Hanoi, Vietnam) - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced the launch of the IATA Safety Leadership Charter at the IATA World Safety and Operations Conference taking place in Hanoi, Vietnam. Safety leaders from more than 20 airlines are the first signatories:

Air Canada Emirates Airline Philippine Airlines Air India Ethiopian Airlines Qantas Group Air Serbia EVA Airways Qatar Airways ANA Garuda Indonesia Airlines TAROM British Airways Hainan Airlines United Airlines Carpatair Japan Airlines Vietnam Airlines Cathay Pacific Pegasus Airlines Xiamen Airlines Delta Air Lines

The Safety Leadership Charter is aimed at strengthening organizational safety culture through commitment to eight key safety leadership guiding principles. It was developed in consultation with IATA members and the wider aviation community to support industry executives in evolving a positive safety culture within their organizations.

"Leadership matters. It’s the strongest factor affecting safety behavior. By signing up to the IATA Safety Leadership Charter, these industry leaders are visibly demonstrating their commitment to the criticality of safety culture within their own airlines and the need to continuously build on the work that has gone before," said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Safety Leadership Guiding Principles include:

Leading the obligation to safety through both words and actions. Fostering safety awareness among employees, the leadership team, and the board. Creating an atmosphere of trust, where all employees feel responsible for safety and are encouraged and expected to report safety-related information. Guiding the integration of safety into business strategies, processes, and performance measures and creating the internal capacity to manage and achieve organizational safety goals. Regularly assessing and improving organizational Safety Culture.

"Commercial aviation has benefited from over 100 years of safety advances that inspires us to raise the bar even higher. The commitment and drive by aviation’s leaders for continuous improvement on safety is a longstanding pillar of commercial aviation that has made flying the safest form of long-distance travel. Signing this charter honors the achievements that should give everyone the highest confidence when flying and sets a powerful and timely reminder that we can never be complacent on safety," said Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior VP Operations, Safety and Security.