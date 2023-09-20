Celebrating social workers in Aotearoa - Barnardos

Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 - 01:00

Today, Barnardos joins the nation in honouring Aotearoa Social Worker’s Day, a day dedicated to recognising the unsung heroes of our communities.

"Barnardos would like to acknowledge the immense contribution our social workers make every day to the lives of tamariki and their whÄnau, and ultimately to communities across Aotearoa," says Barnardos’ General Manager Child and Family Services.

Barnardos has a workforce of around 200 practitioners across our Child and Family Services from Invercargill to Whangarei, among which 124 are registered social workers supporting more than 25,000 tamariki, rangatahi and caregivers.

"We are incredibly proud of the work our social workers do every day, their commitment and dedication. It’s not an easy job, but they do it with passion, day in, and day out. Today is about making sure all those champions and their contributions are noticed."

In late 2022, Barnardos was among the five NGOs taking part in the historic pay equity settlement for all NGO social workers. The settlement addressed the longstanding sex-based undervaluation of social workers, and ensured that they now receive remuneration that accurately reflects their skills, responsibilities and effort. It is the first year that this was in place for Barnardos’ social workers and we are immensely proud of this achievement for all social workers.

Every day Barnardos’ social workers demonstrate genuine care for whÄnau and tamariki they work with. They understand that behind every "case" is a whÄnau or tamaiti with unique experiences, strengths, and aspirations. By focusing on the people rather than just the job, our social workers create meaningful connections, build trust, and provide personalised support necessary for whÄnau and tamariki to thrive.

"On this Aotearoa Social Worker’s Day, we extend our deepest gratitude to all social workers across the motu. Your unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others is a constant inspiration to us all."