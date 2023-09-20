Community connects over hoops - Napier City Council

Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 - 10:41

Young people have a new place to hang out and shoot hoops, thanks to the Napier Mayoral Relief Fund.

Sharing the ribbon cutting duties at yesterday’s official opening of Petane Domain’s first basketball court were Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, and Bay View local Lisa Clark. Lisa applied successfully to the fund on behalf of the community for the $25,000 to build the court.

The court is a small yet important part of a popular and well-loved community asset, says Mayor Wise.

"Other courts Council look after are very popular, so providing one for this area has the potential to bring enjoyment to so many people, particularly young people. It is one way Council is able to give back to people who are working hard to keep their community connected. "

It is awesome to have something to appeal to older children, says Lisa. "I’m so excited by this. We have had a hard time, and it’s great to have something positive happen."

The 10ha Domain is home to many sporting codes, such as rugby, football, bowls and tennis.

Following the cyclone, the clubrooms were also the school-day refuge for many Eskdale School students, until the end of March.

Over the past year Napier City Council has installed a new cricket wicket at the Domain. The car park is also due for an upgrade.