The top 15 most mispronounced places in New Zealand - Preply

Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 - 11:24

A new study conducted by the e-learning platform Preply analysed Google search data for "how to pronounce" and "how to say" + New Zealand place names and ranked each destination based on pronunciation difficulty.

Preply’s research reveals TaupÅ is the most commonly mispronounced place in New Zealand, with an average of 1,720 people searching for the pronunciation guidance each year.

Here are the top 15 most mispronounced places in New Zealand and how to say them, according to Preply.

Taupo: Correct "TOE-paw" Incorrect "TOW-po" or "TOWEL-poh"

Whanganui: Correct "whON-ga-noo-ee" Incorrect "WAN-ga-noo-ee"

Tauranga: Correct "TOE-rung-ah" Incorrect "TAUR-an-ga" or "TAUR-un-ger"

Dunedin: Correct "DUH-nee-din" Incorrect "DUNE-din"

Whangarei: Correct "FAH-nga-rei" Incorrect "WANG-a-ray"

Rotorua: Correct "RRRO-to-rru-ah" Incorrect "ROW-tow-roo-ah"

Auckland: Correct "AWK-luhnd" Incorrect "OAK-land"

Paraparaumu: Correct "PARA-para-umoo" Incorrect "PARRA-parra-ow-mah"

Motueka: Correct "MO-two-aye-cah" Incorrect "Mot-chew-eh-kuh"

Ruapehu: Correct "ROO-ah-pay-hoo" Incorrect "ROO-ape-hoo"

Whakatane: Correct "FAH-kuh-taa-ney" Incorrect "

Blenheim: Correct "BLEN-im" Incorrect "bleh-nuhm"

Napier: Correct "NAY-pee-uh" Incorrect "NAY-pee-err"

Wellington: Correct "WELL-ing-tun" Incorrect "weh-luhng-tn"

Christchurch: Correct "KRIST-church" Incorrect "KRYS-church"

Amy Pritchett, Culture Director of Preply, says:

"One of the main reasons why people commonly mispronounce different places in Australia is due to the differences in language and pronunciation between different regions and cultures,

Pronunciation is a complex part of language that is influenced by a variety of factors. These include geography, social context, and linguistic patterns. For example, a person who speaks English as their first language may struggle to pronounce certain words in other languages.

A person unfamiliar with the native language of a particular region may find it difficult to accurately pronounce place names based on written spellings alone, as some languages use different alphabets or spelling conventions than others.

There's nothing more embarrassing than arriving at a new destination and mispronouncing its name in front of a local - especially if you butcher the regional accent.

So, we've researched the most commonly mispronounced places to avoid that awkward encounter, so you never have to worry about these tongue twisters again.

When you learn to say these place names correctly, I encourage you to sound like a native - or at least a savvy tourist."

Methodology:

Preply has analysed Google Search data for 333 Australian and 251 New Zealand well-known "hard to pronounce" places, looking for the places people ask "How to pronounce" and "How to say" questions most often. They then ranked each place according to how difficult it is to pronounce by the number of people searching for it.

Native language experts then investigated the linguistic background of the most mispronounced places, shedding some light on exactly how to pronounce them correctly.