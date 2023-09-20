Predictive modelling expecting worst year for drowning - Water Safety NZ

Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 - 13:19

"We are gravely concerned about what this might mean for us all, according to the modelling we may lose 40 more lives in 2023. That could be as high as one person every three days though to Christmas" says Water Safety NZ Chief Executive Daniel Gerrard.

Amidst this bleak backdrop marred by a summer of unfortunate events, adverse weather, and bad behaviours, Water Safety New Zealand (WSNZ) has taken proactive steps. The organisation is rigorously examining the data to provide deeper understanding and insights to the broader water safety sector.

"Our commitment to understanding these statistics on a granular level lets us sound the alarm earlier. Greater knowledge equips us to respond more effectively to emerging threats," comments Gerrard.

Heading towards summer and with daylight-savings starting this weekend, WSNZ implores all New Zealanders to prioritise safety above all else. "Make sure your boat has been serviced, ensure the whole family are wearing life jackets, double-check your dive equipment, and seriously stop to think about your personal water competence before diving into your favoured water activities," Gerrard urges.

Reflecting on the preceding year, 2022 bore witness to a distressing 94 drownings nationwide, marking a decade-high. This number eclipses the 10-year average by 12 fatalities, emphasising the urgent need for enhanced safety measures. With a hotter and dryer summer predicted in some areas participation in and around the water will increase, potentially amplifying the severity of the modelling.

Breaking down the 2022 data, craft-related incidents emerged as the primary cause for concern, accounting for 29 fatalities. Swimming (playing in the water), traditionally the main cause of recreational drownings, reported 19 deaths, in-line with its decade-long average of 18.

Further compounding concerns is the ongoing disproportionate representation of MÄori and Pasifika. A significant number of MÄori casualties occurred during activities like swimming (playing in the water), boating, and while underwater, particularly if kai gathering.

"It's imperative for every New Zealander to approach the water with respect. It’s up to each of us to take collective responsibility and make sure our loved ones get home safe." WSNZ asserts.

- For comprehensive water safety guidelines and resources, individuals are encouraged to visit Water Safety New Zealand's official website. www.watersafety.org.nz