Pahiatua Water - 20 September 2023 - Tararua District Council

Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 - 14:14

Treated water levels are increasing very slowly from 10% yesterday to 12.3% capacity this morning. 50% treated water capacity in both reservoirs (this equates to 3 days of supply) is what is needed.

The treatment plant continues to produce safe drinking water. The Pahiatua water supply remains vulnerable to plant shutdown or low production, and we need to get out of this risk period as soon as possible. Water conservation by residents and businesses remains of the utmost importance.

We greatly appreciate the efforts of those who have saved water, however overall, water usage continues to increase.

Small changes in the home can result in huge water savings for the whole community. Please refer to the image for some simple tips on how to reduce water.

Council teams, Filtec, the contractor, are urgently working hard to produce more treated water to replenish the town’s water reservoir.

The Total Outdoor Ban remains in place. This means no use of sprinklers, soak hoses, irrigation systems, garden hoses, water blasters or washing of vehicles, boats or buildings. We really need your help to refrain from doing these activities and remind others of this.

All the previous updates can be found here: Updates: Pahiatua Water Treatment Plant | Tararua District Council (tararuadc.govt.nz)