Insights from The Great New Zealand Infrastructure Debate - Watch Now!

Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 - 14:34

Yesterday, Infrastructure New Zealand, in partnership with BNZ and Stuff, hosted The Great New Zealand Infrastructure Debate. We believe the discussion is invaluable to anyone interested in the future of New Zealand's infrastructure.

If you missed the live event, livestream or wish to revisit the insightful conversation, a recording of the entire debate is now available for your convenience.

We also invite you to explore our Election 2023 Priorities document. This is the sector’s call to action for the incoming Government in its first 100 days and lays out the priority actions that the next administration - no matter its stripes - will need to progress.

We look forward to engaging with you in future discussions and events aimed at shaping our nation's infrastructure.

Watch the full debate here

INZ Election 2023 Priorities