1000-year bridge project starts Monday - Gisborne District Council

Work starts Monday on the long-awaited 1000-year bridge to connect TÄ«tÄ«rangi/Kaiti Hill and Puhi Kai Iti/Cook Landing site.

The open-air pedestrian bridge will be 6.3 metres above Kaiti Beach Road, shaped and carved to look like a waka, with a Te Maro viewing platform.

The bridge will offer views of Turanganui-a-Kiwa, from where navigators arrived here by canoe, waka, and ship over the past 1000 years.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says she’s stoked to finally get this impressive project underway.

"As you walk along this footbridge, the story of how our region evolved will be told to take you back across the last 1000 years.

"It’s also important to bring the cone of vision back to this historical site so Te Kuri a Paoa/Young Nicks Head can be seen."

Mayor Stoltz says the memorial Puhi Kai Iti used to have a view of Turanganui-a-Kiwa and Te Kuri a Paoa. However, over the past 100 years buildings have blocked that view.

"This bridge brings it back and tells our story."

The project is between Ngati Oneone and Gisborne District Council.

It has been in the pipeline for around six years as part of the TairÄwhiti Navigations Project and was initially planned for the Tuia 250 commemorations.

The bridge will link tracks on the maunga to walkways around the Inner Harbour, which lead to either walkways and cycleways to Kaiti and Wainui or to Kiwa Pools and the town beaches.

It’s externally funded with a Lotteries Grant of $3.1 million ($2.68 million for the bridge and $389,000 for the Te Maro platform), and a Trust TairÄwhiti grant of $343,000.

The project was delayed by interruptions that included Covid-19 and cyclones.

Currie Construction starts work on Monday and the existing funding has to be used by next year.

Mayor Stoltz thanks Ngati Oneone who has driven the kaupapa to restore this area.

Ngati Oneone Chair Charlotte Gibson says iwi have been instrumental in the transformation of Puhi Kai Iti, Te Maro, Hirini Street Urupa, Kopuawhakapata awa, Tupapa (with Ngai Tamanuhiri, Rongowhakaata and Te Aitanga a Mahaki) and the restoration of TÄ«tÄ«rangi, supported strongly by Council.

"Ngati Oneone, as mana whenua, have stories that need to be told in their domain."

Ms Gibson says the project to restore the top of TÄ«tÄ«rangi - called Te Panuku TÅ« - was first mooted by Ngati Oneone and started with the removal of the Captain Cook statue and the observatory.

"Panuku TÅ« has two purposes. To recognize that once MÄori lived atop of TÄ«tÄ«rangi and it’s a space where those purakau (traditional form of MÄori narrative) can be told from an amazing vantage point."

In 2021 the site was officially blessed by Ngati Oneone Chair Charlotte Gibson supported by Council’s Senior MÄori Engagement Officer Walton Walker.

The 1000-year bridge is one of five projects to revitalise the Inner Harbour and TÄ«tÄ«rangi area.

Completed projects include the Puhi Kai Iti / Cook Landing Site, Inner Harbour development, TÄ«tÄ«rangi maunga restoration and Tupapa: Our Stand. Our Story.

Once the 1000-year bridge is complete, the only project outstanding will be Te Panuku TÅ« Whare/TÄ«tÄ«rangi Summit.

Mayor Stoltz says external funding is still being sought for the Te Panuku TÅ« Whare project, which has been priced in the vicinity of $6 million.

For more information on these projects head to our website.

Below are artists’ impressions of the 1000-year bridge, and the viewing platform from where Te Maro - the circular sculpture on the side of TÄ«tÄ«rangi - can be seen.