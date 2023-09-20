Raynes Road SH3 intersection just got safer - NZTA

Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 - 15:41

The intersection of State Highway 3 and Raynes Road has been made safer for all road users by the installation of an Intersection Speed Zone. This will be in place until longer-term safety improvements, including a roundabout, raised safety platform and improved cycling facilities are built.

"The Intersection Speed Zones detect when a vehicle is turning into or out of a side road and temporarily reduces the legal speed limit on SH3 from 80km/h to 60km/h," says Jo Wilton, Regional Manager of Infrastructure Delivery for the Waikato/Bay of Plenty.

The signs have been operational since Tuesday 19 September and have been enforceable from that date so motorists are urged to reduce their speed to 60km/h when the speed sign indicates this is the safe speed.

"People will be familiar with seeing Intersection Speed Zones (ISZs) around the region. The signs are installed at rural locations where there is a high risk of serious crashes involving people turning in or out of an intersection.

"Reducing speeds through an intersection means that crashes are less likely to happen because people will have more time to react to mistakes and avoid collisions.

"By slowing oncoming traffic down, ISZs also reduce the risk of someone being killed or seriously injured if a crash does happen. A small change in speed can make a big difference to the outcome of a crash. Even when speed doesn’t cause the crash, it’s what will most likely determine whether someone is killed, injured, or walks away unharmed," says Ms Wilton.

Between 2011 and 2021, there were five serious injury crashes and one fatality reported at this intersection. Also, during this period, an estimated 16,300 vehicles per day (vpd) used SH3 north of the intersection, 15,000vpd used SH3 south of the intersection and 3400vpd travelled on Raynes Road.