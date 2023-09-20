NZ Shears Running of the Sheep and Great NZ Muster to return in 2024 - Waitomo DC

Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 - 15:41

Waitomo district’s world-famous signature events, the NZ Shears Running of the Sheep and Great NZ Muster is making a comeback in 2024.

Waitomo District Council has joined forces with the New Zealand Shearing Championships to reinstate the popular events.

NZ Shears President Sir David Fagan says he hopes the return of the event will create some excitement in the wider community, and will give people something to look forward to next year.

"We are looking forward to bringing back the NZ Shears Running of the Sheep and we hope that it will once again boost the profile of the New Zealand Shearing Championships and celebrate Te KÅ«iti as the Shearing Capital of the World," he says.

"Local farmer Peter Bird has come back onboard and will manage the event, with additional health and safety measures being put in place.

"Peter has previous experience managing the event and we have full confidence the large flock of sheep can safely travel down Te KÅ«iti’s main street without cause for concern.

"This is an important event for the community, our local businesses and the shearing community."

Mayor John Robertson says the return of both events is a win-win for everyone.

"We have listened to our community and acknowledge how important the Great New Zealand Muster was to everyone.

"We are looking forward to bringing this event back and supporting the New Zealand Shears with the NZ Shears Running of the Sheep as well as the New Zealand Shearing Championships weekend.

"The NZ Shears Running of the Sheep will provide a key attraction to make the Great New Zealand Muster successful."

The Great NZ Muster is a street festival unique to the King Country.

Te Kuiti’s main street is transformed with sheep themed signs and decorated shop fronts. Sidewalks are lined with fantastic products, food stalls, arts and crafts displays and rural exhibits.

The NZ Shears Running of the Sheep and Great NZ Muster will be held on Saturday 6 April 2024, in support of the New Zealand Shearing Championships in Te KÅ«iti from 4-6 April 2024.