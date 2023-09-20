Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 - 16:01

Stop and smell the flowers

Hamilton City Council is trialing growing wildflower meadows and not mowing at sites across the city during spring and early summer. Some sites will have a no-mow area, other sites will have areas to grow wildflowers, and some sites will have both areas.

These trials will be implemented to test how long grass and meadows perform in a variety of landscapes.

The locations involved in this trial include:

Beale Cottage Derek Heather Park Hamilton East Cemetery Hamilton Lake Domain Hare Puke Park Hillcrest Park Innes Common Korikori Park Mangaiti Park Minogue Park Resthills Park Tauhara Park Yendell Park.

This trial aims to enhance the biodiversity in Hamilton Kirikiriroa. Letting the grass grow a bit longer than normal helps to reduce emissions from mowing.

The sites also aim to create spontaneous play opportunities for the community. The trial aligns with Hamilton City Council’s Play Strategy which aims to reimagine Hamilton Kirikiriroa as an urban playground and recognises how play can be used throughout the city in innovative ways. Wildflower meadows and no-mow lawns aim to create areas within our city that encourage opportunities for children to explore wild, adventurous and rural play opportunities in our parks and reserves.

Maria Barrie, Unit Director of Parks and Recreation, is excited to see the impact these no-mow sites have in Hamilton Kirkiriroa.

"We look forward to growing the grass and wildflowers to help our bees, birds and other insects thrive in a natural environment."

The 13 trial sites across the city will be monitored on a regular basis and evaluated to make sure they’re on track. If these sites are successful, the trial will run until 22 January 2024. The sites' success will be measured by aesthetics, growth of grass, the value of play, and the effectiveness of the maintenance technique. The edge of the parks will be maintained and regularly mowed and there will be no long grass 7-10m from the boundary line.

"No-mow lawns and wildflower meadows have many benefits to the environment. Currently, we are only doing a few select sites around Hamilton, but if successful, we will look to expand the practice next spring and summer."

