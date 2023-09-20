Heavy spring snow event for the South Island - MetService

Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 - 16:24

MetService is forecasting a significant snow event for inland areas of both Canterbury and northern Otago Thursday night and throughout Friday. Accumulations of around 10cm above 200 metres, and 20-40cm for areas above 400 metres are expected.

This will be unwelcome news for farmers in the middle of the lambing and calving seasons and anyone travelling in these areas.

MetService Meteorologist Clare O’Connor states: "We’re not just looking at alpine areas of the South Island/Te Waipounamu - the snow level could be as low as 300 metres in Otago, and down to 200 metres over the Canterbury Plains. This is a significant event, and particularly impactful for the rural community given the time of the year."

Temperatures will plummet in line with this event, and will be particularly noticeable because of the balmy temperatures today in the east of the South Island. In South Canterbury, Fairlie hit 25°C midday Wednesday but can only expect to reach 10°C on Friday. Similarly, Alexandra saw 24°C, but a daytime high of 11°C on Friday and just 2°C overnight into Saturday.

"These colder temperatures will cause the snow to stick around, and travel disruptions are expected in the alpine passes not only during the event but for the days following also." O'Connor details.

MetService forecasters are monitoring the situation closely, but there is still some uncertainty regarding snow amounts and levels. Further information, including any watches or warnings for this event, will be issued this evening and Thursday morning. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts.

This significant snow follows already adverse conditions. Severe Weather Watches and Warnings for heavy rain accumulations and strong winds are currently in place across the South Island/Te Waipounamu for today and Thursday. Severe gale northwesterlies, with gusts of up to 140km/h are forecast in the Canterbury High Country and rainfall accumulations of 300-450mm in the Westland ranges.