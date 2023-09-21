New trustee appointments for Otago Community Trust

Thursday, 21 September, 2023 - 08:08

Otago Community Trust is pleased to announce that Carole Adair and Robyn McLean from Dunedin, alongside Oamaru based Fraser McKenzie have been appointed as new trustees to the Trust.

The new trustees replace Diccon Sim and Malcolm Wong who stepped down from the Trust at the end of August.

Otago Community Trust chair Andy Kilsby welcomed the new trustee appointments which will bring an excellent blend of community knowledge, understanding and experience to the Trust. The appointments are for an initial four-year term ending 31 August 2027.

I wish to thank Diccon and Malcolm for all their hard work and the significant contribution both have both made to the Trust over the years. The knowledge and expertise each have contributed around the board table will be missed, Kilsby said.

The trustee appointments are made by the Minister of Finance, under the Community Trusts Act 1999. Trustees are selected for their professional or community-based experience and must live within the Trust's region.

Newly appointed trustee Carole Adair said with its remarkable track record of providing financial assistance to many community organisations across Otago, I feel very honoured to have been selected as a trustee of the Otago Community Trust.

It is a great privilege to be given this responsibility and I look forward to being involved in the Trust and gaining a unique insight into the projects and initiatives that our happening in the community, Adair said.

"I am looking forward to working with my fellow Trustees and the dedicated staff at the Trust to continue to make a difference, enabling individuals and groups to achieve their full potential."

Robyn McLean said she was very excited to be joining the Otago Community Trust board.

"I'm thrilled to embark on this new journey as a member of the Otago Community Trust board. Having dedicated the past three years to grassroots community-led development in South Dunedin, I am eager to contribute my experiences and insights to the Otago Community Trust. I look forward to working together to further enable and support our communities."

North Otago based accountant Fraser Mckenzie was also pleased and excited to be appointed as a trustee of Otago Community Trust.

Having been based in the Waitaki District for 22 years, I understand what motivates so many community organisations, and how over the years they have benefited due to support received from Otago Community Trust, Mckenzie said.

"Without the level of support received, many projects would not have achieved the scale that was necessary to deliver value to the community," Mckenzie added.

Otago Community Trust chief executive Jemma Adams welcomed the new appointments.

"We are pleased to have three new trustees appointed to the Trust and look forward to their contribution. We believe the skill sets and knowledge each will bring to the table will be an asset for the Trust".

"With the addition of Carole Adair, Robyn McLean, and Fraser McKenzie, the Trust is well-positioned to continue making a positive impact in the region," Adams said.

Trustees are responsible for managing funds of more than $285 million and distributing income for the benefit of the Otago communities.