Opportunity to represent your community in Malvern Community Board by-elections

Thursday, 21 September, 2023 - 13:18

Two opportunities to support the Malvern community will be available this year with by-elections for two seats on the Malvern Community Board.

The Council has announced by-elections for two seats on the Malvern Community Board following the resignations of board member Sean Ellis from the Tawera Subdivision and Board Chair Ken May from the Hawkins Subdivision.

Nominations open today (Thursday 21 September) and are open until 12 noon on Thursday 19 October and anyone wanting to stand for election to the board is encouraged to get their nomination in early, Mayor Sam Broughton says.

"We are encouraging people who want to make a difference in their community to stand. Malvern is a unique part of our district, it’s beautiful with varied townships, farmland and alpine areas. Local democracy is vitally important for ensuring Malvern people have a voice in shaping the future. The Malvern Community Board offers an opportunity for passionate leaders from Malvern to do this. It’s important we have elected members of a range of backgrounds, skills and experience - and now’s the time for anyone considering standing to take that step."

Former Board chair John Morten says being on the community board is a chance to make a difference for your area.

"The Community Board is a place where you can speak up for your townships, to raise their issues and to bring positive changes, from grants and funding helping young talent or community groups to thrive, to hearing and helping to sort the real day to day issues in our communities in Malvern."

Anyone over the age of 18 can stand for election if they are a New Zealand citizen and on the electoral roll. Nomination forms must be signed by two people who are enrolled as electors in the ward or subdivision that the person is nominated for.

Nomination forms, and a downloadable copy of the candidate handbook, are available on the Selwyn District Council website at selwyn.govt.nz/elections or from Council offices and service centres.

The web page will also provide a list of candidate nominations, which will be updated daily as nominations are confirmed.