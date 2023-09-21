Proposed District Plan now open for feedback - Napier City Council

Thursday, 21 September, 2023 - 14:32

Once every ten to fifteen years Napier people have the chance to provide their views on how and where development in the city should take place through the District Plan review process.

The Napier City Council Proposed District Plan is now open for public submissions until 15 December 2023. An earlier draft plan was consulted on in 2021.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says the District Plan review provides an opportunity for the public to be involved in deciding how development will occur in the future.

"The District Plan serves as our City’s rulebook, governing land use," explains Mayor Wise. "The Plan impacts everyone in Napier in some way."

"It’s an important document because it has a long life-span and it gives us a framework for guiding land use, development, and resource management decisions. Anyone can make a submission on the Proposed District Plan, and I encourage people to do so."

The Proposed District Plan sets out the rules and policies needed to achieve sustainable management of natural and physical resources, protect the environment, and address the social and economic needs of the community.

The District Plan is a requirement under the Resource Management Act (RMA) 1991. It has a rolling review cycle that takes many years. This proposed plan has been prepared over a five-year period. It will be adopted and used from 2025.

People can find more information and make a submission on the Proposed District Plan through the Napier City Council ‘Say It’ website www.sayitnapier.nz, or in person at the Napier and Taradale Libraries or the Napier City Council Customer Services Centre on Hastings Street, Napier.