ISNZ Honours Awards 2023: Outstanding contributions in independent education

Thursday, 21 September, 2023 - 14:43

Independent Schools of New Zealand (ISNZ) is proud to announce the winners of the prestigious ISNZ Honours Awards for 2023. These awards recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions to the field of independent education, highlighting the dedication, innovation, and commitment of individuals who have made a significant impact on their schools and communities.

The ISNZ Honours Awards pay tribute to those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to provide an exceptional learning environment, inspire students, and promote positive change.

The Honours Awards 2023 were Presented by Hon Jan Tinetti Minister of Education at this year's award ceremony, held on 8 September 2023 at the ISNZ Annual Conference.

The 2023 ISNZ Honours Awards Winners:

- Service to Sports - Mandy Anderson, Rangi Ruru Girls’ School. - Service to Campus Development - Colin Bowring, Saint Kentigern Trust Board. - Service to School Culture Through Leadership - Rob Donaldson, Christ’s College. - Service to Teaching and Learning - Clare Erasmus, Medbury School. - Service to Education Outside the Classroom - Damian Firth, Green School New Zealand. - Service to Teaching - Dian Fisher, Diocesan School for Girls. - Service to Students Award - Veronica (Roni) James, Scots College. - Service to Early Childhood Education - Sarah Jones, Kristin School. - Service to Pastoral Care and Student Safeguarding - Claudine Nathan, Dilworth School. - Service to Performing Arts - Ginnie Thorner, St Andrew’s College.

The ISNZ Honours Awards reflect the commitment to excellence that independent schools across New Zealand embody. The winners, nominated by their peers and colleagues, serve as beacons of inspiration for the entire educational community.

Guy Pascoe, Chief Executive of ISNZ, expressed his admiration for this year's award recipients, stating, "These remarkable individuals have shown unwavering dedication to the values of independent education. They exemplify the spirit of innovation, care, and excellence that our schools strive to provide every day."

The ISNZ Honours Awards not only recognise outstanding educators but also serve as a reminder of the transformative power of education in shaping the future of New Zealand and the world.