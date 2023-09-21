A state of emergency has been declared for the Gore District

Thursday, 21 September, 2023 - 14:45

Heavy rainfall since early this morning is causing significant surface flooding throughout the District. At the time of writing 72mm had fallen.

In Gore and Mataura the stormwater/wastewater network has been overwhelmed, causing surface flooding and water to threaten homes. No-one has had to be evacuated at this stage.

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell urged residents to stay indoors and avoid travel.

Council staff were working overtime to protect property either with sand bags or pumping water.

"However, this is a time consuming process so we ask people to be patient and kind."

He advised people to monitor their radios and the Council’s Facebook page, website and Antenno for updates.

The Council has been told consistent rain is expected to continue to at least 5:00pm, Mr Bell said.

Emergency Management Southland group controller Simon Mapp said floodwater can make travel particularly hazardous.

"We would encourage people to stay home and off the roads as surface flooding is impacting both town and rural roads.

"Please also don’t walk through floodwaters as there could be debris and uneven surfaces that can’t be seen, and the water may be contaminated."