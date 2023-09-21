Bus stops, notable locations to be announced onboard Metlink buses

Thursday, 21 September, 2023 - 17:09

New technology announcing upcoming bus stops and points of interest on bus routes is being rolled out on Metlink buses following successful testing earlier this year.

Linked to bus GPS, the technology will make Wellington public transport more accessible, said Greater Wellington Transport Chair Thomas Nash.

"For passengers with accessibility needs, the announcements make it easier to follow their trip’s progress while reassuring them they’re getting off at the right stop. Visitors to the region, and even locals new to public transport will also benefit, and it makes public transport a more attractive travel option", Cr Nash said.

Digital screens onboard, will support the automated announcements by displaying the upcoming stop name, and listing nearby local attractions. The screens’ meet the latest accessibility standards.

Thorough testing to find optimum announcement volumes across different sized buses and times of day was conducted with members of the disability community, as well as bus drivers.

Thomas Bryan on behalf of Blind Citizens New Zealand says that blind, deafblind, low vision and vision impaired public transport users applaud the introduction of audible announcements on buses across the Wellington Region.

"Audible announcements that include next stop and local attractions gives our community of blind people more certainty and independence accessing and using public transport. We’ve advocated for the introduction of this service for some time, and we’re absolutely thrilled it’s finally arrived," Mr Bryan said.

The roll out was signalled in Metlink’s recently adopted Accessibility Action Plan, aimed at making the region’s public transport network more inclusive.

Metlink Group Manager Samantha Gain said, "the announcements form part of a wider part of a wider programme of upgrades to improve network accessibility, which includes text to speech units at bus stops and a refreshed website and app".

Somar Digital CEO Fiona Reid is delighted with the new and vastly improved customer experience solution.

"It’s gratifying and humbling to see, first-hand, the additional independence and freedom this world class solution now provides to less able travellers," Ms Reid said.

Costing $2.5m, including installation, the locally developed technology, will be rolled out across the region over the next 12 months.