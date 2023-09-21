EMS activated to respond to flooding - Emergency Management Southland

Thursday, 21 September, 2023 - 17:46

This is an official message from Emergency Management Southland

Emergency Management Southland staff have been activated to support the Gore District Council response to flooding in the district.

This afternoon Gore District Mayor Ben Bell declared a state of Emergency in response to the heavy rainfall impacting on the district's road and infrastructure.

Emergency Management Southland group controller Simon Mapp said floodwater can make travel particularly hazardous.

"We would encourage people to stay home and off the roads as surface flooding is impacting both town and rural roads. Please also don’t walk through floodwaters as there could be debris and uneven surfaces that can’t be seen, and the water may be contaminated."

Stormwater and wastewater systems have been overwhelmed with the volume rain that’s fallen since early this morning.

"Southland has already had 50 to 60 mm of rain so far today, with more expected to the end of the day.

A community emergency hub has been opened at the Croydon Lodge in Gore and the Mataura Community Centre for people who need assistance.

The response is expected to be a short-lived, however managing the impacts and ensuring people’s safety are the priorities."

Met service forecast is that the warning will be over by around 5pm, however it will take time for the surface water to recede and river levels to reach their peaks further down the catchments.

Environment Southland continues to monitor river levels. Flood warnings have been activated on the following rivers:

Otapiri Stream

Waiau River at Sunnyside

Aparima River at Dunrobin

Hamilton Burn at Waterloo Road

There are also have a number of rivers that have reached High River Watch status. You can view the list, here: https://www.es.govt.nz/environment/flood-warning