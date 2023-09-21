Region-wide state of emergency declared for Southland - Emergency Management Southland

Thursday, 21 September, 2023 - 19:36

This is an official message from Emergency Management Southland

At 18.00, the chair of the Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Neville Cook signed a regionwide state of emergency declaration.

The declaration was made in order to ensure Emergency Management Southland was able to quickly respond to areas of concern following the heavy rainfall that’s impacted much of Southland today.

Met Service has extended the heavy rain warning until 8pm this evening.

Around the wider Southland region, the immediate concern was Otautau community where the river level is expected to rise to near bridge height.

Main Street is closed, and bulk filling on both sides of the bridge is underway to support the stop bank infrastructure.

While the rain is easing, surface flooding across roads throughout Southland may be contaminated.

Emergency Management Southland group controller Simon Mapp continued to encourage everyone to avoid contact with the flood water as wastewater and stormwater systems across Southland towns struggled to cope with the volume of water.

"We would encourage people to stay home and off the roads as surface flooding is impacting both town and rural roads. Not all roads affected by flooding will be signposted, so extreme caution is needed."

Community emergency hubs have been opened at the Croydon Lodge in Gore and the Mataura Community Centre for people who need assistance.

River peaks are expected to occur overnight and into tomorrow morning. It will take time for the surface water to recede.

Environment Southland continues to monitor river levels. There are a number of rivers that have reached Flood Warning and High River Watch status. You can view the list, here: https://www.es.govt.nz/environment/flood-warning