State of Emergency declared for Queenstown

Friday, 22 September, 2023 - 07:52

A state of emergency has been declared for Queenstown as at 6.33am on 22 September, for an initial period of 7 days, as part of the response to the current weather event.

Mayor Glyn Lewers said the declaration was necessary given the considerable rainfall experienced by Queenstown over the last 24 hours.

"The current weather event is an active and evolving situation. We have been working with emergency management throughout the night to assess the full extent of the situation in the current conditions."

"Several flooding and debris events have been identified and we’re continuing to contact affected people including evacuating over 100 people. A temporary evacuation centre has been set up at St Peters Church to manage evacuees who have not been able to relocate."

"Please avoid travel through or around the town centre. If travel is essential, then please take extreme care."

The declaration was signed following formal advice from Emergency Management Otago Group Controller Matt Alley.

It enables emergency services and response agencies to draw on resources, and enact additional powers, to assist those affected.

Council staff and emergency services have been working throughout the night and morning to assess and manage the impacts of the weather event.

For all the latest information, visit https://www.qldc.govt.nz/weather-event-sep23.