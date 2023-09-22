October exhibitions at Tautai feat Christopher Ulutupu and Cora-Allan Lafaiki Twiss

Friday, 22 September, 2023 - 11:34

Tautai are excited to announce two new exhibitions, opening on Friday 20 October, 2023: The Pleasures of Unbelonging by Christopher Ulutupu and Grasping the Horizon by Cora-Allan Lafaiki Twiss.

Christopher Ulutupu. The Pleasures of Unbelonging still (2023).

The Pleasures of Unbelonging, presented in collaboration with CIRCUIT Artist Moving Image, unfolds through a series of tableaux filmed in Hanmer Springs, capturing this sense of arrival and movement through a new place.

Focusing on a mother and her children walking through various landscapes to seek refuge and clarity, the work responds to James Baldwin’s text Stranger in a Village from his book Notes from a Native Son (1955) and Ulutupu's own experience of shooting a video work in 2018.

In Baldwin's text, the author describes his experience of residing in a small village in the Swiss Alps and the ensuing racial tensions of entering a space that was ‘untouched’ by the presence of Black people (like himself). During the production of Ulutupu's Lelia (2018) for the

SCAPE Public Season 2018, Ulutupu encountered similar tensions.

As a contemporary practitioner of hiapo, Cora-Allan Lafaiki Twiss is constantly working through connection points in regard to Niue culture and its people. At the heart of her practice, the art form of Hiapo has led her into many spaces of research some including traditional motifs, journeys of migration, The Huvalu rainforest and Niue womens weaving practice.

These points of the entry into her Hiapo work allow you to discover her use and love of traditional patterns which act as a heartbeat into this ancient artform. In Grasping the Horizon, her connection to the black lines of her ancestors is opened wider with a range of new patterns and new hiapo compositions. Alongside these works she is releasing a stunning range of contemporary objects that hold her thoughts of how the Niue generation of today may connect to Hiapo and celebrate its presence in their lives.

The Pleasures of Unbelonging and Grasping the Horizon will be exhibited at Tautai Gallery from Friday 20 October - Saturday 9 December.

Cora-Allan Lafaiki Twiss. Grasping the Horizon detail (2023).

Exhibition details:

The Pleasures of Unbelonging

Christopher Ulutupu

20 October - 9 December, 2023.

Grasping the Horizon

Cora-Allan Lafaiki Twiss

20 October - 9 December, 2023.

Public Programmes to be confirmed!

Opening Night Celebrations

Fri 20 October, 6-8pm

Free. All are welcome

Light refreshments provided