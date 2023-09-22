Sneak Peek at the Ao te Po 'lighten the darkness' exhibition and auction

|
Sneak Peek at the AO TE PÅ 'lighten the darkness’ exhibition and auction 23 September
First ever Maori Resin red (blue) carpet in place for Tika Pono Toi, AO TE PO Exhibtion this Saturday 23 September, 10am. Join in and be inspired.
Congratulations, #Danielle Adams and Jesse White for design #Mark Lang for installation. Seeing is believing!
Dream It
Plan It
Do It
Tune in on TV One News 6pm tonight Maori TV and The Hui this Monday night
