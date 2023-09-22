Sneak Peek at the Ao te Po 'lighten the darkness' exhibition and auction

Friday, 22 September, 2023 - 14:18

Sneak Peek at the AO TE PÅ 'lighten the darkness’ exhibition and auction 23 September

First ever Maori Resin red (blue) carpet in place for Tika Pono Toi, AO TE PO Exhibtion this Saturday 23 September, 10am. Join in and be inspired.

Congratulations, #Danielle Adams and Jesse White for design #Mark Lang for installation. Seeing is believing!

Tune in on TV One News 6pm tonight Maori TV and The Hui this Monday night