Sensing stories through exploring exhibition - Napier City Council

Friday, 22 September, 2023 - 16:05

An exhibition using touch, smell, sight and sound will enhance the ways in which people can discover the stories behind some weird and wonderful objects.

Twenty-two objects from around the world feature in Eye Spy Curious Stories, which opens at MTG Hawke’s Bay tomorrow (23 September) and runs until 13 October.

Laura Vodanovich, MTG Director, says the idea behind the exhibition is to delve deeper into the cultural stories these objects hold.

"Some are both functional and ornamental. Each has a story that goes beyond what can be seen. Eye Spy Curious Stories is an opportunity to see a small part of MTG’s collections through fresh eyes, interact with whÄnau and friends, and perhaps start some conversations."

"We are trying new ways to interpret what is on display, so, for example, instead of just seeing an information panel next to a pÅ«tÅrino (bugle-flute), a visitor can hear the sound of it being played," she adds. "Some of the artefacts visitors will see have helped shape this country’s history."

One of the artefacts on show is an ‘ei constructed from screenprinted, handmade paper, by artist Urari’i’ Ruatoe. ‘ Ei is a Rarotongan MÄori word for something that is made with the intention of wearing.

The ‘ei is the inspiration for the collaborative lei visitors can contribute to while the exhibition is on display.