SH93 closure - Gore District Council

Friday, 22 September, 2023 - 16:52

State highway 93 (Old Coach Road) will be closed to all traffic from 4:00pm today (Friday 22 September).

Gore District Council staff will be laying sandbags across the road, just north of Mataura at the flood banks, as a precaution given the predicted peak of the Mataura River tonight.

Gore District Roading Asset Manager Murray Hasler said when the river’s peak is predicted to reach 4.1m above normal at Gore it triggers the need for the gap in the flood banks to be closed.

"We know from experience the river inundates this area when it’s elevated at Gore. At this stage, the levels are too close to call, so it’s best to err on the side of caution. "

The northern end of SH93 will be closed at Clinton.

This means all traffic will be detoured through Gore, Mr Hasler said.

While SH1 remains closed between Gore and Mataura, all traffic will be diverted via SH96, Waimumu Road and Charlton Road.