Gore emergency wrap up - Gore District Council

Friday, 22 September, 2023 - 18:13

The Gore District Council’s emergency response to flooding in the District due to this week’s heavy rainfall event has been stood down this evening.

A state of emergency was declared first for the Gore District, then for the entire province, as over 100mm of rain fell across Southland. The state of emergency remains in place.

Gore District Council staff, contractors, volunteers and emergency services rallied yesterday to save homes and businesses in Gore and Mataura after stormwater networks were overwhelmed.

Today, all eyes have been on the Mataura River as flood waters moved downstream. The latest modelling from Environment Southland predicts the peak this evening will be well below the 2020 flood level of 2400 cumecs.

The river is predicted to peak at Gore at 1300 cumecs at 8:30pm, while it will peak at Mataura at 1400 cumecs at 11:00pm. These levels are within the design capacity of the flood banks.

Several roads were still closed in the Gore District, including State Highway One between Gore and Mataura and State Highway 93 between Mataura and Clinton.

The state highway closures were due to sandbagging across the roads as a precaution.

Gore District Roading Asset Manager Murray Hasler said when the river’s peak is predicted to reach 4.1m above normal at Gore, it triggers the need for gaps in the flood banks to be closed.

"We know from experience the river inundates these areas when it’s elevated at Gore. At this stage, the levels are too close to call, so it’s best to err on the side of caution. "

Traffic will be detoured through Gore, then via SH96, Waimumu Road and Charlton Road or vice versa, Mr Hasler said.

Gore District alternate controller Jason Domigan said the community emergency hubs at Gore and Mataura had been closed.

However, if people need help, they should contact Emergency Management Southland, phone 0800 768 845.

Mr Domigan acknowledged the impact this event has had on the community.

"While it hasn’t been as bad as 2020, there are those who have had their homes and businesses impacted. Our teams will do their best to assist them as we work through the recovery phase."

Mr Domigan commended the efforts of local emergency services, volunteers and Emergency Management Southland.

"We’ve also had Council staff and contractors putting in huge hours to keep our community safe and informed."