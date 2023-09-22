Southland flooding Update #5 - Civil Defence Southland

Friday, 22 September, 2023 - 21:21

This is an official message from Emergency Management Southland

The rain has eased, but a region-wide state of emergency remains for Southland.

Emergency Management Southland duty controller Lucy Hicks said latest information suggests most rivers in the region have peaked, although the Mataura River is still to peak at Gore and further down the catchment. At this stage, all peaks are expected to remain within the capacity of the river system, with the predicted peak for the Mataura River considerably lower than the 2020 flooding event. (For the latest on the rivers visit the Environment Southland website )

All community hubs are now closed but people are urged to reach out if they need assistance or feel unsafe. If urgent assistance is required they should call 111, and there are a number of other agencies providing support, including the Rural Support Trust.

Ms Hicks said although the immediate flooding concerns are easing, hazards remain and people should avoid flood waters as they may be contaminated or contain dangerous debris.

"We’ve received reports of people attempting to whitebait on stands along flooded rivers. This is incredibly unsafe and could put others at risk by diverting essential emergency services."

Road closures are constantly changing as flood waters rise and fall in different areas. People are encouraged to avoid travel, but if they need to, they should take extreme caution and check for road closures before leaving. While a number of roads remain closed, there will be others that have significant surface flooding or damage from the flooding.

For the latest on further road closures and conditions see the Gore District Council Facebook page, the Southland District Council website and Waka Kotahi for state highways.

As we move into the next few days and flooding recedes, the impacts of the flooding will start to be known. This will particularly affect our farmers who will need to manage stock in some challenging environments. Farmers are urged to seek advice and support from agencies such as the Southland Rural Support Trust, Dairy NZ, Beef + Lamb NZ.