Boil water notice for Gore - Gore District Council

Saturday, 23 September, 2023 - 10:41

The Gore District Council has this morning issued a boil water notice for Gore, effective immediately.

3 Waters Operations Manager Aaron Green said the notice was a precaution after turbidity levels spiked the Hilbre Avenue water treatment plant.

The increase in particles in the water supply was being caused by discoloured flood water from the Mataura River entering the Jacobstown Well aquifer.

"We are increasing our testing and monitoring."

Mr Green said it was unknown how long the boil water notice would be in place.