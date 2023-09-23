Southland Flooding Update #7 - Civil Defence Southland

Saturday, 23 September, 2023 - 15:25

This is an official message from Emergency Management Southland

The State of Emergency in Southland has been lifted as the region moves into a Local Transition Period to support the community and address flooding impacts.

The official State of Emergency was declared for Southland on Thursday 21 September, following significant rain and subsequent flooding across the region. The region is now shifting into a local transition period from 1.30pm on Saturday 23 September.

Transition periods support a transition from response into the initial recovery phase. It is the notice of a Local Transition Period that provides for recovery actions to be undertaken for a specific period of time, in this case initially 28 days.

Rain in the region has ceased as the weather system travels up the country. In Southland, floodwaters across the region have receded significantly and rivers have peaked, allowing some highways and roads to reopen.

Emergency Management Southland group controller Simon Mapp said the decision had been made to shift from a State of Emergency to a Local Transition Period so response teams could now focus on recovery.

"It was agreed to move to this Local Transition Period and not completely lift the emergency powers available to us because there are still boil water notices in place for Tuatapere and Gore, and we need more time to fully understand the impacts of the flooding on our communities and the damage there has been to infrastructure like roads and stop banks."

State Highways 1, 6 and 93 have been reopened, but SH99, between Lorneville and Wallacetown outside Invercargill, was still closed and many rural roads across the Gore, Southland and Invercargill districts remained closed, Simon Mapp said.

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for Gore township on Saturday morning.

The conserve water notice for Tuatapere had been lifted, but the boil water notice would remain in place while further water testing checks were undertaken, he said.

"As the clean-up phase gets under way, look after your wellbeing and that of those around you. This is a stressful time for many people and recovery could take some time."

Flooding and emergency events can be extremely distressing for people and as the damage and loss becomes more clear, we know people will need support.

If you need mental health support there are a number of agencies available.

Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor. Lifeline - 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP). Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat. Samaritans - 0800 726 666 Suicide Crisis Helpline - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). Healthline - 0800 611 116

Civil Defence payments had been made available to anyone affected by this weather event in Southland, and people could access this by calling 0800 559 009.

For more information on the payment, visit https://www.workandincome.govt.nz/products/a-z-benefits/civil-defence-payment.html.

For the latest on further road closures and conditions see the Gore District Council Facebook page, the Invercargill City Council Facebook page, the Southland District Council website and Waka Kotahi for state highways.

For the latest on the rivers visit the Environment Southland website)