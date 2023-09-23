State of Emergency lifted, some Invercargill roads remain closed - Invercargill City Council

Saturday, 23 September, 2023 - 16:37

The State of Emergency for Southland has been lifted but some roads across the Invercargill district remain closed.

The emergency was declared for Southland on Thursday 21 September after heavy rain and flooding in the region. The region was moved into a Local Transition Period at 1.30pm on Saturday 23 September.

A transition period supports the shift from response to initial recovery phase and provides for recovery managers to assist with recovery for a specific period of time.

Invercargill City Council Chief Executive Michael Day said there were still several roads across the Invercargill district that were flooded, and closed.

The roads in the Invercargill district that are closed are West Plains Rd, Ferry Rd, Kennington Rd and Staunton Rd. State Highway 99 Lorneville to Wallacetown also remains closed.

"Our teams are out continuing to monitor and address the flooding impacts where possible," Day said.

"If you’re travelling in the region today, please be extremely cautious as some roads may still have surface water, and there may be damage yet to be identified.

"It’s also key that you keep an eye on updates from Emergency Management Southland, Southland District Council and Gore District Council, as there are several rural roads right across the region that are still affected."

Invercargill City Mayor Nobby Clark said now was the time to start focusing on recovery.

"Some of our people will have been significantly impacted by these floods and these situations can be very distressing for people," he said.

"It will take some time for clean-up across Invercargill and Southland and we need to make sure we’re looking after each other. Seek help if you need it."

Civil defence payments have been made available to people impacted by this weather event and can be accessed by calling 0800 559 009.

Civil defence payments can help cover the costs of food, bedding, clothing, accommodation and loss of income.

For the most up-to-date information on Invercargill’s road closures, please visit the Invercargill City Council Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/InvercargillCityCouncil.