New Zealand's surf lifeguards honoured at 2023 SLSNZ National Awards of Excellence

|
[ login or create an account ]
Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) is thrilled to announce the winners of its 2023 National Awards of Excellence.
Volunteers from around the country gathered at Te Papa in Wellington on 23 September for the awards, which recognised recipients in the areas of lifesaving, sport, and education.
Steve Fisher, SLSNZ CEO, said, "The awards are always a highlight in the SLSNZ calendar. It serves not only as an opportunity to acknowledge those who have gone above and beyond, but it’s also a great chance for us to all to come together and take stock of the important work we do before the next season begins."
This year, Jess Bennett from Ocean Beach Kiwi Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) in Hawke’s Bay won DHL Volunteer of the Year.
Bennett has been managing the Hawke’s Bay Search and Rescue (SAR) callout squad for years, but her work around Cyclone Gabrielle was outstanding. She proactively planned for the event weeks in advance, leading the team with authority and respect.
When Cyclone Gabrielle did eventually hit, Bennett left her young family to spend weeks at the centre of the major rescue response in Hawke’s Bay. The SAR team, consisting of over 30 members and utilising 15 inflatable rescue boats (IRBs), conducted extensive SAR operations under her coordination. She led this team into uncharted territories but, despite being tested in various ways, Bennett remained approachable and compassionate.
Helen Jackson, Ocean Beach Kiwi SLSC Director of Sport, said, "From all of us to you, Jess, we want to thank you for giving tirelessly, for all that you have done, and all that you do."
Samantha Larson from Kariaotahi Surf Club won Lifeguard of the Year.
During the 2022/2023 season, Larson demonstrated remarkable dedication and expertise in just about all aspects of surf lifesaving. She dedicated over 100 hours to club-level patrolling and assumed a pivotal role as the primary facilitator of Kariaotahi Surf Club’s Surf Lifeguard Award programme.
Larson was also a member of the Membership Development Committee and served as a facilitator for all Surf Life Saving Northern development camps.
During the season, Samantha also took charge of organising and leading the WÄhine on Water events throughout the North Island - an event designed to empower and encourage females to become IRB drivers. She passionately advocates for increasing female representation in IRBs and serves as a fantastic role model, actively participating in IRB racing herself.
Tara Coe, Kariaotahi Surf Club Head of Lifesaving, said, "The hours Samantha has given to surf this season has been immense. She definitely deserves the Lifeguard of the Year award."
The National Awards of Excellence is an annual event, with finalists selected from winners of the regional Awards of Excellence held earlier in the year.
Fisher said, "The 2022/2023 season was incredibly busy, and I’d like to thank all of our members for the time they dedicated. A lot of work goes into keeping beachgoers safe, whether it’s training surf lifeguards or organising sport events that help hone their skills. It’s all important, and it doesn’t go unnoticed. The spirit and generosity of SLSNZ volunteers are something I am hugely grateful for."
Full List of Winners:
Coach of the Year - John Bryant, Mt Maunganui
International Performance of the Year - Danielle McKenzie, Mairangi Bay and Cory Taylor, Midway
Instructor of the Year - Poppy Crouch, Omanu
Volunteer of the Year - Jess Bennett, Ocean Beach Kiwi
Official of the Year - Bruce Matheson, Omanu
Lifeguard of the Year - Samantha Larson, Kariaotahi
Patrol Support Officer of the Year - Wade Meads, Maketu
Rescue of the Year - Hawke’s Bay Search and Rescue Squad
SLSNZ Distinguished Service Awards
Matthew Bradley, St Clair
Boyd Harris, Pukehina
Joanne Hobson, Sunset Beach
Benny Larsen, Årewa
Bruce Matheson, Omanu
Sheryl McLay, Mt Maunganui
Spencer Raymond, Pauanui
Dion Williams, Wainui
SLSNZ Life Membership
John Chapman, Årewa
Bruce Matheson, Omanu
Sheryl McLay, Mt Maunganui
Ross Merrett, Papamoa
Dr Kevin Moran ONZM, Muriwai
Michelle Newton, Red Beach
Mike Smith, Taylors Mistake
Mark Weatherall, Omanu
50 Year Badges
Peter Brown, Piha
Ricky Butt, Muriwai
Warren Edwards, Sunset Beach
Peter Housiaux QSM, Åtaki
Shelley Kerr, Mt Maunganui
Alan Kindred, Muriwai
Mark McCarthny, Årewa
Kevin Moran, Muriwai
George Thomson, Piha
Terry Wyllie, Sunset Beach
SLSNZ Service Awards
Rebecca Aburn, Brighton
Tania Ahrens, RuakÄkÄ
Greg Akroyd, Mt Maunganui
Mike Brown, Mairangi Bay
Kate Bryce, Sumner
Stu Bryce, New Brighton
Robynne Cabusao, Omanu
Chase Cahalane, Omanu
Brady Campbell, Mairangi Bay
Grace Campbell, Mairangi Bay
Niam Chronican, St Clair
Eric Clearwater, Waikanae
Jon Copeland, Årewa
Jayd Cosmatos, Nelson
Kirsty Cullen, New Brighton
Wayne Faasega, Warrington
Mark Familton, Warrington
Andrew Forsythe, RuakÄkÄ
Jeffery Foster, St Clair
Zac Franich, Årewa
Steve Glue, Waimairi
Glenn Gowthorpe DSD, Muriwai
Debi Hocart, ÅpÅtiki
Guy Hornblow, Kariaotahi
Ashleigh Hurring, Fitzroy
Samantha Larson, Kariaotahi
Stu Lowth, Pukehina
Graeme Lundie, Åtaki
Kath Manning, Waipu Cove
Tim Manning, Waipu Cove
Bruce Matheson, Omanu
Ivan McCabe, Waipu Cove
Adam McKernan, RuakÄkÄ
Ben McKernan, RuakÄkÄ
Rebecca McNaughton, Warrington
Kevin Morrison, Mairangi Bay
Dennis Mundy, Omanu
Christine Nairn, Pukehina
Simon Oldham, Omanu
Ian Rae, Taylors Mistake
Troy Reed, Spencer Park
Rodney Richards, Waikanae
Caitlin Ruddle, Waimairi
Kim Saunders, ÅpÅtiki
Rick Schreuder, Kariaotahi
Mark Senior, Sunset Beach
Nigel Sorenson, Muriwai
Brittany Spencer, Nelson
Kathryn Stewart, Papamoa
Luke Stockman, Muriwai
Angela Stolwerk, Waipu Cove
Rick Stolwerk, Waipu Cove
Callum Sutherland, Brighton
Philippa Taylor, RuakÄkÄ
Samuel Todd, St Clair
Nevan Trotter, Brighton
Dirk van der Woerd, Muriwai
Garry van Leeuwen, Waimairi
James Wellacott, Spencer Park
Daniel Williams, Wainui
Ossian Woods, St Clair
London Trophy - Wanganui
(Given to the club with the most Surf Lifeguard Awards gained, proportional to the club’s size)
Gudsell Cup - Mairangi Bay
(Given to the club with the highest total number of Surf Lifeguard Awards gained - this is the qualification to become a surf lifeguard)
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice