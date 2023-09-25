Pukaki Downs fire update #9 - FENZ

Monday, 25 September, 2023 - 11:43

Snowfall across the MacKenzie District over the weekend has helped extinguish a large area of the Pukaki Downs fire.

Incident Controller Stephen Butler says infrared hotspotting by helicopter was conducted on Sunday evening, with nine hotspots identified as a priority.

Three crews are working on the ground on Monday to eliminate these, although the snow has left ground conditions wet, slippery and challenging to access.

Firefighters on the ground today are from Cave, Cannington and Peel Forest Brigades. Weather conditions remain favourable as it is overcast with cooler temperatures.