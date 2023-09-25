Pahiatua Treated Water supply update - Tararua District Council

Monday, 25 September, 2023 - 13:17

The Pahiatua treated water supply has seen gains in both treated water capacity and storage over the weekend. Progress has been made by Council teams and the community and the reservoir, as at midday Monday 25 September, was back up to 44% capacity.

Over the last two weeks council, Filtec and the community have accomplished much working together to replenish the Pahiatua treated water reservoir, this has included the following:

a 10% reduction in towns water consumption by the community pressure set point adjustments main valve replacement pressure reducing valve adjustments and cleaning of filters resulting in reduced pressures on membranes and increased treated water output ultraviolet lamp and ballast repairs (after an unexpected failure) a review and adjustment of the automation process backpulse flow rate adjustments to optimise the cleaning of filters

Notwithstanding the positive progress and an observable reduction in the community’s water consumption, continued water conservation is still required as we head towards the goal of 50% capacity in the reservoir. Pahiatua now has just under three days of treated water at current treated capacity and town’s consumption.

Further improvements can be made to the filters to increase treated water output once the reservoir has reached above 50% capacity and we ask that everyone continues to be water wise; with continued effort we hope to be in a position to review the water restriction this evening.

We remind the community that the Total Outdoor Ban remains in place. This means no use of sprinklers, soak hoses, irrigation systems, garden hoses, water blasters or washing of vehicles, boats, or buildings. Please refer to the image to see how small changes in the home can result in huge water savings for the whole community.

As we head into the summer, water conservation by all communities throughout the Tararua District will be key as we will experience the effects of a potentially strong El Niño. Preparing for the summer months now and identifying ways we can all save water is something we all need to think about collectively.

To further help reduce water usage Council is asking all Tararua residents to report water leaks in the streets and/or public spaces to our teams. Please also help to find and fix water leaks around the house or property including leaking taps or toilets. To report leaks residents can call our friendly customer services team on 06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110 or use our Antenno app: https://www.tararuadc.govt.nz/contact-us/antenno Water conservation techniques can be found on the Tararua District Council website at: https://www.tararuadc.govt.nz/services/water-and-wastewater/water-conservation-tips Once again, we apologise for the situation and continue to thank the Pahiatua community for your continued water saving cooperation, understanding and patience.