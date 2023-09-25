Roadworks on Kāpiti Rd from early October - Kapiti Coast District Council

Monday, 25 September, 2023 - 14:18

Kāpiti Coast District Council says renewal of the surface of Kāpiti Rd will begin in early October and motorists can expect some disruption as a result.

Work on the section between Arawhata and Rimu roads is scheduled to start on 1 October and take up to ten days to complete, weather permitting.

Traffic management will be in place and there will delays at peak times.

As work progresses there will be changes to the road layout - motorists and cyclists are asked to take care and follow the guidance of traffic management.

Access and Transport manager Ruchir Gaur says the road surface is deteriorating and needs to be renewed.

"Kāpiti Rd is a vital transport link and needs some attention to make sure it continues to provide a safe and resilient route for all road users," Mr Gaur says.

"There will be some impacts for those using the road while we get this work done.

"We appreciate that disruption on our busiest thoroughfare is unwelcome and acknowledge there has been a lot of it lately, so we thank you for your patience and understanding."

During the latter stages of the work the westbound lane from Rimu Rd will be closed for several days, during which a detour through Iver Trask Place and Brett Ambler Way will be in place.

When this happens the traffic lights at Brett Ambler Way will be switched off for traffic turning left onto Kāpiti Rd.

Work will take place Monday to Friday between 7am-6pm, except for Sunday 1 October when work will start at 3pm.

All work is weather dependent.