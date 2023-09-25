Clean up after flooding - Gore District Council

Monday, 25 September, 2023 - 16:24

The Gore District Council is offering free dumping of flood damaged items at the Gore and Mataura transfer stations.

Torrential rain last week caused the Council’s stormwater and wastewater networks to be overwhelmed, resulting in significant surface flooding in Gore and Mataura.

The clean-up began today for Council staff and contractors who have started collecting the hundreds of sandbags put out on Thursday and Friday to protect people’s homes.

General Manager Critical Services Jason Domigan said it would take some time before the total costs of the flood was known.

"A lot of roads have been badly scoured."

The Council has decided to provide free dumping of flood damaged items to help those whose homes were inundated.

All people need to do is collect a chit from the Council’s main office and present it at the transfer stations.

"By using a chit system people can dump their flood damaged items at a time that suits them," he said.

Mataura residents can phone the Council’s customer service team on 209-0330 if they can’t get to Gore. They will be able to pick up their chit from the Mataura service centre.