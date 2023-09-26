Former PM and Kiwi actor back fundraising appeal to raise literacy standards

Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 - 10:00

Former Prime Minister Sir Bill English and New Zealand Actor Robbie Magasiva are backing St Patrick’s College Wellington’s commitment to improving literacy and reading through the building of its learning hub and library.

Mike Savali, St Patrick’s College Wellington Tumuaki - Rector, is leading by example by fundraising to rally support for the building costs of the Chanel Learning Hub, due to open in the 2024 school year.

"It’s deeply concerning that 35 percent of Aotearoa’s fifteen-year-olds struggle to read and write, so we must adapt. The Chanel Learning Hub will allow our students and community to collaborate on shared learning like never before, and it will be a central component of our approach to lifting literacy standards," Mike says.

Patron of the St Patrick’s College Wellington Foundation, Sir Bill English, is also supporting the build. "For the College to prioritise the library by building a purpose-built learning hub, shows their commitment to lifting literacy standards," he says.

Mike shares that the Education Hub’s ‘Now I don’t know my ABCs’ report demonstrates the critical role of reading in literacy and its impact on student success. "This investment is critical" he says.

Mike has also enlisted support from alumni, including friend, Robbie Magasiva to help reach a team target of $50,000 by November 2023.

Actor Robbie Magasiva believes school libraries are too often seen as a privilege, rather than the necessity they are.

"The College’s current library still has the same bright orange carpet that was around when I was a student, I wasn’t a reader much myself but if I couldn’t read the lines of a script as an aspiring Pasifika actor, where would I be today? The new Hub will be a modern addition to the College and is an opportunity to make a lasting impact on the next generation," Robbie says.

All funds raised in the College’s first community peer to peer campaign will directly support the Chanel Learning Hub build and Library fit out.

To make a donation today visit: https://st-patricks-college-wellington-foundation-learninghubappeal.raisely.com/