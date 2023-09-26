Total outdoor ban lifted for Pahiatua’s treated water supply

Tuesday, 26 September, 2023 - 11:52

The Pahiatua community and Tararua District Council have successfully worked together to refill the town's water reservoir to 50% capacity. This means Total Outdoor Ban can be lifted and it will enable Council to make further improvements to the town’s water supply. 50% capacity in the reservoirs equates to 3 days of water supply for the town (based on current use).

Now this goal has been achieved councils follow up actions include the following: Further cleaning of the membrane/filters

Telemetry adjustments to improve measuring data on water flows

A review of contingency plans for the Pahiatua water treatment plant

Provision of additional resilience, including spare membranes/filters

A review of the maintenance regime

We would like to thank the Pahiatua community for their efforts and patience, and for the work of Council water teams and contractor Filtec.

Despite removing the water restriction, we need to be mindful that, as we head into the summer, water conservation by all communities throughout the Tararua District will be key as it is predicted that we will experience the effects of a potentially strong El Niño.

Preparing for the summer months now and identifying ways we can all save water is something we all need to think about collectively.

For the Pahiatua community, who have been practicing water conservation over the last two weeks, please keep on using those water saving techniques you have shown to work as we move towards summer.